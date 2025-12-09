‘We need more space;’ local city opens new city governance center after upgrade

HUBER HEIGHTS — Huber Heights opened its brand new 11-million-dollar city governance center after a year of construction.

Huber Heights Mayor Jeff Gore and other city workers are excited to move into the new building in January for the much-needed expansion.

“So as the city is growing, we need more space,” said Gore.

Even with the new building, the city will still be using the old city hall, said Gore.

Gore said they are moving the tax and water department out of the shopping center nearby that they rented, into the old city hall, saving taxpayers about $100,000 a year in rent payments.

The new building is named after Richard Schomper, the first mayor of Huber Heights, and to honor the city’s past and the excitement for the future.

“When you look at where we’ve come, how we’ve grown, the third largest city in the county, in just 45 years, is awesome,” said Gore.

The first session in the brand new building is planned for January.

