‘We made it;’ Breast cancer survivor shares her story, promotes self love

While Valentine’s Day is the day of Love, it can be especially hard for some women fighting cancer.

News Center 7′s Taylor Robertson talked with a Breast Cancer Survivor who said she didn’t recognize herself in the thick of her treatment.

Kelly Whitt was diagnosed with Triple Negative Breast Cancer in 2022, and she underwent four chemotherapies and 15 radiation treatments.

“Emotionally, it is quite a roller coaster,” Whitt said.

Her journey included more than a year of treatment, having to have surgery on her left breast to get a lump removed.

“The recovery was not easy. The first few days you have kind of drainage tubes that you’d have to empty out. There was a long time that I didn’t get undressed in front of anybody because I didn’t want them to see that,” Whitt said.

Chemotherapy caused her to lose 50% of her hair.

“I grieved the loss of my hair,” Whitt said.

Hair loss is not uncommon for women fighting cancer, according to Jaime Testa. Testa is the manager at Renew Boutique and Spa at Kettering Health. They hold Beauty classes for women undergoing Cancer treatment.

“They can learn how to address common problems that come up with skincare or hair loss,” Testa said.

Testa said there is a huge demand for figuring out how to feel like yourself when everything around you changes.

“Much of a cancer diagnosis is about quickly losing so many parts of yourself that make you who you are,” Testa said.

It took Whitt a while to not feel like a stranger in her own body.

“Start to embrace and love your body. Look at it, don’t be afraid of it. We made it through that journey,” Whitt said.

