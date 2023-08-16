‘We just kind of end up being low on everything;’ Artemis Center fundraises for back-to-school

DAYTON — A local domestic violence resource agency in Dayton is looking for back-to-school items for their young survivors.

>>RELATED: Local officers warn parents of back-to-school photo risks

The Artemis Center in Dayton partnered with the Yellow Cab Tavern to host a bingo fundraiser, which was presented by the Dayton Real Estate Crush.

Marketing and Communications Director Rachel Cole said within six rounds of bingo, they raised $1,557 and all proceeds went directly to the center.

Cole said it is typical for the center to see more survivors needing donations around the time that children are going back to school.

“That back-to-school time kind of kicks it into gear again, to where we just kind of end up being low on everything and just have more of a need,” Cole said.

>>RELATED: Area organization brings awareness to domestic violence; How to seek help

The Artemis Center is a domestic violence resource agency that helps survivors get back on their feet by helping them create a personal safety plan, hosting support groups, and walking survivors through the court processes they may experience.

“The biggest thing for us is just advocacy for survivors who come through our doors and just need someone to help them and support them through their journey,” Cole said.

Cole said she sees survivors needing more than just school supplies. They also need warmer clothes for the colder seasons and packaged food that the kids can take with them to school.

“The need kind of fluctuates throughout the year but it usually kind of in that late summer, early fall time we see a really big need in our food pantry,” Cole said.

Community members donating their time and money have helped the center support the survivors of domestic violence during this back-to-school period and it makes a difference.

©2023 Cox Media Group