‘We just found a dead body;’ 911 call released after kayakers find remains in Great Miami River

MIAMI TOWNSHIP — A 911 call details the moment kayakers found a body on the Great Miami River in Miami Township Friday morning.

Around 9:30 a.m. Five Rivers MetroParks rangers and multiple firefighters were dispatched to the area of Dayton Cincinnati Pike, just south of the low dam on a report that remains had been found.

In a 911 call obtained by News Center 7 a caller, who appears to be a child, tells dispatchers what they saw.

“We are at the Great Miami River and we just found a dead body,” the caller said.

The caller tells dispatchers they are just down from the Miamisburg dam. He tells dispatchers he is with an adult.

“Are they beyond any type of help?” The dispatcher asks.

“Oh, they are badly decomposed,” a person in the background responds.

Mark Hess, MetroParks chief of public safety, confirmed to News Center 7 that the remains had undergone “significant decomposition.”

The next stage in this investigation will be at the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office as they will try to learn how long the person was there and how they ended up there.

The identity of the body has not been released at this time.

