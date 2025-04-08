‘We can’t allow this;’ Group rallies outside county jail after in-custody deaths

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — People rallied outside the Montgomery County jail on Tuesday.

They want an end to what they said is violence and abuse in the jail.

The group is here on Isaiah Trammell’s birthday.

He’s one of seven people who died in jail in 2023.

Last month, Trammell’s family filed a federal wrongful death lawsuit against the jail’s medical provider and the county, saying he was denied necessary medical care.

In a flier letting people know about today’s event, they also mentioned Christian Black who died in the jail last month.

Black’s family pushed for an urgent and transparent investigation into his death.

The sheriff’s office said he fought with corrections officers two times within a few hours while he was in custody and went into cardiac arrest shortly after the second fight when corrections officers Tased and pepper sprayed him.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office has asked Dayton police to investigate since the sheriff’s office staff used force.

News Center 7 talked to some of the people about why they felt they needed to be there.

“We all have to be accountable. We can’t allow this. Any one of us can go to jail. Isaiah Trammell went to jail. It was not a big crime. He didn’t commit murder. He wasn’t chasing the President. He committed a misdemeanor and had Autism. But he also died. What are we doing wrong? Something’s wrong. And we have to fix that,” Benjamin Fisher II said.

A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said, “The Sheriff’s Office is aware of the rally planned for this afternoon and supports the right to peacefully gather.”

