Ways to save money during times of economic uncertainty

TROY — Millions of Americans are trying to save money, but don’t know where to start.

News Center 7’s Xavier Hershovitz spoke with a local financial expert about saving money in times of financial uncertainty. He breaks down the small steps and planning that can help Americans achieve their budgeting goals on News Center 7 at 5:30.

While budgeting may sound restrictive or hard to achieve if you’re living paycheck to paycheck, Rob Burnette, the CEO and Investment Advisor Representative of Outlook Financial Center in Troy said budgeting starts with a plan.

“The spending plan gives you permission to spend money on things you want to go do but provides boundaries for you,” Burnette said.

Looking for small ways to make cutbacks in spending can amount to greater savings in the future without drastically changing your lifestyle, according to Burnette.

