Water tower project to close Greene County road starting today

SPRING VALLEY — A water tower project will impact drivers starting today in Greene County.

A waterline will be installed for the Village of Spring Valley for their Spring Valley Water Tower Project across Old U.S. 42 between U.S. 42 and Bellbrook Avenue, the Greene County Engineer’s office announced.

The road will be closed and there will be a detour.

The alternate route is State Route 42 to State Route 725 to Main Street.

The road closure begins today and is expected to be back open on November 15, weather and equipment permitting.

