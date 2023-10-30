Water main work to impact drivers in Huber Heights this week

HUBER HEIGHTS — Water main work will impact drivers in the City of Huber Heights this week.

Bellefontaine Road will be closed from Shull Road to Centerpoint 70 Boulevard starting Tuesday, October 31, until next month due to the installation of a new water main, the city engineer’s office said.

It is part of the East Water Main Extension Project.

Shull Road will be open going west to Carriage Hill Park.

Centerpoint 70 Boulevard is going to be open to traffic going east to the commercial park, according to the city engineer’s office.

The road closure will be in effect for the next three weeks until November 17.

