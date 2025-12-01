Water main break shuts down area roadway

BUTLER COUNTY — An area roadway is shut down due to a water main break on Sunday night.
The Butler County Engineer’s Office said Millikin Road from State Route 747 to Lesourdsville West Chester Road is closed.
The water main break happened just east of SR-747, according to the office.
Those driving in the area are asked to plan an alternate route for Monday morning’s commute.
