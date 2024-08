YELLOW SPRINGS — A water main break has been reported in Yellow Springs.

The break was reported on Dayton Street, according to a social media post by village officials on Friday.

Dayton Street is currently closed between Wright Street and E. Enon Road.

“Note that traffic is being rerouted to circumvent the closure,” village officials wrote.

We’ll update this story as we learn more.

