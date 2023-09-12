Water main break closes busy intersection in Montgomery County

HARRISON TWP — A water main break closed a busy intersection in Montgomery County Monday night.

Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched at 9 p.m. to the intersection of Needmore and Wagner Ford Road on initial reports of a water main break, a sheriff’s spokesperson said.

Deputies were forced to shut down the road due to the road surfacing heaving.

The intersection remains closed, and drivers are asked to avoid the area, according to the spokesperson.

Road crews are working to repair the road so it will reopen as soon as possible.

