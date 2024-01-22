‘Watching that forecast;’ Public works crews detail preparations for possible icy roadways

XENIA, Greene County — With the potential for ice, road conditions have become a real concern.

News Center 7′s Malik Patterson spent time working to learn how drivers and public works crews are preparing.

According to Storm Center 7 Chief Meteorologist Austin Chaney, freezing rain is likely starting Monday night into Tuesday morning.

“Oh, yeah I try not to get out, if possible,” Xenia resident John Hollins said.

Hollins has lived in Xenia for most of his life, so driving on ice isn’t new to him.

“Am I prepared for it? I mean as much as I can be. There’s nothing I can do about it,” Hollins said.

Xenia’s Public Works Department, like many drivers, is preparing for the chance of freezing rain.

“Once it starts and dispatch notifies me, we will immediately call in guys to address all the state routes, mains bridges, and overpasses,” Xenia Public Works Representative Keith Koch.

Many of the roads in Greene County still have rock salt, which is left over from Friday’s treatment.

“So, there’s not a lot we can do at this time, with it starting out as rain. So, any pretreating we would do would be for nothing,” Koch said.

A spokesperson with Ohio Department of Transportation District 8 said they will be throwing salt on the roads.

“We’ll be putting that rock salt in advance of precipitation. But we’ll be watching that forecast and trying to hit that mark that is the key,” ODOT District 8 spokesperson Kathleen Fuller said.

ODOT is asking those driving to give their salt truck drivers room to work.

So far this year, 14 ODOT trucks have been hit.

People across Greene County told News Center 7 that it’s best to be cautious and have patience while driving with ice on the roads.

