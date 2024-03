CANFIELD — New video shows a trooper with the Ohio State Highway Patrol rescue an injured hawk.

On January 24, a trooper from the Canfield Post located an injured hawk on the side of Interstate 75, according to a social media post from OSHP.

“The bird was safely transported to the Birds in Flight Sanctuary for treatment,” the post said.

The trooper said it was “one of the coolest experiences of my life.”

