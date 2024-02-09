WATCH: Suspect crashes into tree, leads officers on chase

DAYTON — Newly obtained video shows the moments a car crashed into a tree after a chase with officers.
On Feb. 6 around 3:20 a.m. Dayton officers spotted a car that was stolen during an aggravated robbery and kidnapping, according to Dayton Police Lt. Steven Bauer.
After a short chase, the suspect attempted to turn onto Richmond Avenue and hit a tree.
The driver, a 24-year-old man, then sprinted from the car.
Officers attempted to use their taser to stop the suspect but this was not successful.
The suspect was later arrested and put into the back of a cruiser where he appeared to have a medical episode, according to Bauer.
He was taken to an area hospital.
He faces multiple felony charges.
A female suspect, who was not in the vehicle at the time, also faces charges related to the aggravated robbery and kidnapping.
