WATCH: Police release bodycam video from Ohio warehouse mass shooting

NEW ALBANY, Ohio — The New Albany Division of Police shared around two dozen body camera videos from officers who responded to a mass shooting at an Ohio warehouse almost two weeks ago, according to our media partners WBNS-10 TV.

The shooting took place at the KDC/One warehouse in New Albany around 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 4.

Kyle Vaver, 38, and Shekhar Chapagai, 30, were killed in the shooting. Four others were injured.

As previously reported by News Center 7, Bruce Foster III, 28, was arrested in connection to the shooting. He has since been charged with one count of aggravated murder, but other charges are expected to be filed.

New Albany Police Chief Greg Jones said his officers got to the warehouse within four minutes of receiving reports of shots fired.

Several bodycam videos show officers arriving on scene and talking to people to figure out what’s going on.

Other clips show police inside the facility, checking each room for the shooter or any victims.

WBNS-10 reports that one video shows an officer holding the alleged weapon.

“All I know is this suspect’s gun got wrestled away from him. Then two victims got shot while wrestling it away from him,” the officer said in the video.

Another officer’s body camera video captures her helping two victims who were sitting outside the warehouse.

One of the victims appeared to have gunshot wounds to the neck and arm, and the other appeared to have a gunshot wound on their ankle, according to WBNS-10.

Incident reports from officers on the scene indicate that witnesses said Foster was the shooter.

WBNS-10 reports that one employee told police that they thought Foster was intoxicated and smelled like marijuana.

Another employee told officers they saw Foster leave the facility and enter a gray SUV.

As previously reported by News Center 7, police learned Foster used a rideshare service to leave the warehouse. They do not believe the driver had any role in the shooting.

Additional bodycam video shows officers searching a vacant hotel that’s near the warehouse after they noticed an open door. Officers checked each room but eventually left as nothing was found.

Authorities arrested Foster around 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 5, at a house near the Short North Arts District in Columbus.

Foster was given a $20 million bond after appearing in court on Feb. 6.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

