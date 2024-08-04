WATCH: Ohio officers called to corral several donkeys

CUYAHOGA COUNTY — Police officers in Ohio worked to corral several donkeys in late July.

Westlake Police Department officers responded to the corner of Crocker and Center Ridge Roads around 8:20 p.m. on July 24 after a caller said there were three donkeys near the road, our CBS affiliate WOIO-19 reported.

Crews found the donkeys near the Evergreen Westlake Cemetery.

WOIO-19 reports that the donkeys broke out of a nearby greenhouse.

Body camera footage shows the officers walking up to the donkeys and talking about how they are going to safely wrangle them.

Officers eventually called the donkey’s owners, who were able to help corral the animals back into their living quarters.

