WATCH: Good Samaritan, local deputy help young dog hit by car

BUTLER COUNTY — A good Samaritan and a sheriff’s deputy helped a young beagle that had been hit by a car Monday night, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputy Derek Collins responded to reports that a dog had been hit by a car at Elliott Drive and U.S. 127 in New Miami around 9:40 p.m.

Upon arrival, he found Robert Dettmer, of Fairfield Township, sitting on the side of the road with the injured dog wrapped in his own sweatshirt, the sheriff’s office said.

“Mr. Dettmer told deputies he couldn’t just drive by. He stopped, moved the beagle out of harm’s way, and stayed with it until help arrived,” the sheriff’s office said.

Dettmer said he didn’t leave the dog’s side, even as it began to have a seizure.

Video shows Collins and Dettmer working together to wrap the dog up and keep it calm until the dog warden arrived to take it for emergency care.

“Mr. Dettmer later said he’d like to foster the beagle if it survives, because he ‘hated to see it suffer’ and didn’t want it alone at the shelter,” the sheriff’s office said.

