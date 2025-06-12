WATCH: Firefighters put out garage fire; almost $150K in damage done

HUBER HEIGHTS — Firefighters quickly put out a well-involved garage fire in Huber Heights on Wednesday.
Huber Heights firefighters responded around 12:40 p.m. to the 7900 block of Thistlewood Court on reports of a garage fire.
The department posted a video on social media.
It shows the flames and black smoke surrounding the garage. Firefighters quickly extinguished it.
A person was home at the time of the fire and got out safely, according to Huber Heights Battalion Chief Brandan Deere.
The fire did not spread to any other homes.
A neighbor’s home sustained minor heat damage.
Deere told News Center 7 that the estimated cost of damages is $100,000 to the structure and $45,000 in contents.
No injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
