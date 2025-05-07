WATCH: Drones help capture 3 armed car theft suspects

SPRINGBORO — Drone technology helped officers track down three armed suspects.

Springboro police said a resident called, reporting their car alarm was going off.

Officers responded and, with the help of a drone pilot, searched the area.

Later, the drone pilot spotted multiple suspects running through yards and told officers their location.

The officers were able to find and arrest three suspects, all of whom had loaded handguns, according to Springboro police.

One suspect was found hiding under a deck.

“These efforts highlight the importance of the new police technology we have adopted and how vital it can be in combating these ongoing crime sprees,” Springboro police wrote on social media.

Police did not identify the three suspects or the charges they face.

