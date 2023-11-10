WATCH: Deputies arrest woman accused of stealing ambulance from Dayton

SPRINGFIELD — Newly obtained video shows when deputies caught up with a woman they said stole an ambulance.

Investigators believe she took it out of Dayton and got all the way to Clark County.

Witnesses told police they saw a woman get into an ambulance at Elizabeth Place in Dayton and drive off.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Suspected theft of ambulance prompts pursuit that ends with woman taken into custody

Clark County Sheriff’s Deputy cruiser camera footage showed the moment the ambulance was pulled over on I-70 near Route 40 in Springfield.

“Show your hands! Turn the car off. Turn the car off,” deputies are seen telling the woman.

Body camera footage shows the woman get out and surrender to deputies.

She was arrested 30 miles away from where the ambulance was taken.

A redacted police report by Dayton police states a 40-year-old woman was arrested.









©2023 Cox Media Group