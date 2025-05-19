WATCH: Dashcam video shows officer ending multi-county chase in Dayton

DAYTON/WARREN COUNTY — New video shows a local police officer involved in a multi-county chase that ended in the Miami Valley.

The Franklin, Ohio Division of Police posted two video clips on social media that show an officer chasing a stolen vehicle out of Deerfield Township.

The stolen vehicle entered the City of Franklin and continued onto Interstate 75 into Montgomery County.

The chase entered the City of Dayton.

Video shows the vehicle exiting U.S. 35 to James H. McGee Boulevard. It went the wrong way on Home Avenue when the officer attempted a PIT maneuver, which caused the vehicle to hit a utility pole.

As previously reported by News Center 7, the four occupants of the vehicle, males aged 17-18 years old, all received non-life-threatening injuries.

Three of the teens were taken to Miami Valley, and one was taken to Dayton Children’s Hospital, according to the sheriff’s office.

The driver of the vehicle was trapped for approximately two hours.

All four males were taken into custody.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.

