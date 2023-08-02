WATCH: Dash cam shows moments chase ends in crash in Dayton

DAYTON — Newly obtained dash camera footage shows the moments a chase ends with a crash in Dayton.

Officers initially tried to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle at 4:34 a.m., according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch. Initial reports indicate the chase started near Cherry Drive.

Video shows the white Chevy speeding off from officers through residential areas.

The car then continues through a red light at Catalpa Drive.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 1 in custody after chase ends in crash in Dayton

An officer states in the video that the Chevy is going approximately 90 miles per hour.

The chase continues until the car suddenly goes over a small raised median in the 100 block of West Hudson Street.

“Oh!” both officers say as the car appears to go airborne.

Officers then are able to get the man out of the car and detain him.

A spokesperson for Dayton Police Department said that the reason for the traffic stop was the car had previously driven away from officers in the past.

The driver has not yet been formally charged.





©2023 Cox Media Group