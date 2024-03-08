Washington Township student wins Wright State University regional spelling bee

DAYTON — A Washington Township middle schooler won the Wright State University Regional Spelling Bee.

The competition took place Wednesday and featured 47 spellers from across the Dayton region and lasted 20 rounds, according to a university spokesperson.

Aurora Spisak, 13, is a seventh grader at Hadley E. Watts Middle School. She won it by spelling “Orinoco,” the name of a South American river.

“Wright State is thrilled to be hosting the Scripps Regional Spelling Bee and to support our region’s learners in their love of language and admirable depth of knowledge,” said Wright State University President Sue Edwards, Ph.D.

It was the first year that Wright State sponsored the regional competition.

Aurora advances to compete in the 2024 Scripps National Spelling Bee this summer.

The semifinals will be May 29 and the finals take place on May 30.

Wright State University Regional Spelling Bee Photo credit to Wright State University (Wright State University/Wright State University)

