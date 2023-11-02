Warrant leads to arrest of 2 on drug charges involving fentanyl, methamphetamine

BRADFORD, Darke County — A man and woman remain in jail on felony drug trafficking and possession charges after deputies searched a residence in Bradford on Wednesday afternoon, Darke County Sheriff Mark Whittaker said.

Joseph Brown, 44, and Jessica Keily, 42, have been booked and remain in the county jail on charges involving the discovery of methamphetamine, fentanyl, and drug paraphernalia during the search at the address in the 7700 block of U.S. 36 East.

Members of the sheriff’s drug investigation unit, road deputies and Greenville police executed a search warrant on the property about 1:47 p.m., Sheriff Whittaker said.

Brown is charged with two counts of trafficking and two counts of possession involving fentanyl and meth.

Keily is charged with two counts of possession involving the same two drugs.

In a prepared release to media, the sheriff’s office did not indicate or elaborate on the amount of drugs found in the search.

Sheriff Whittaker continues to appeal to the public to help the sheriff’s office in its efforts to rid the community of drugs by providing information on traffickers and/or users in the county by calling the sheriff’s office at 937-548-2020.









