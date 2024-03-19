Warning issued about home repair scams after last week’s EF-3 tornado in Logan County

LOGAN COUNTY — The Logan County Emergency Management Agency is warning people of home repair scams after last week’s tornado.

News Center 7 has been reporting on the cleanup of last week’s EF3 tornado that hit Logan County last Thursday.

The Logan County EMA shared the Ohio Department of Aging’s warning on social media for all Ohioans, especially older adults, to be aware of home repair scams.

“Our hearts go out to everyone impacted by the storms overnight. With emergency response efforts still underway, our department is working closely with local partners to ensure continuity of services and to help keep older Ohioans safe,” said Ursel J. McElroy, ODA Director. “Sadly, the urgency caused in these types of events is attractive to scammers – who often target older adults. While older adults are becoming increasingly knowledgeable about scams in general, it’s important after an event like this to remind those affected to be aware of common scam tactics so you can protect yourself and your loved ones.”

The Logan County EMA offered these tips if someone they may not know attempts to solicit at the door:

Ask for written information about the company.

Check to see if the company is properly licensed.

Inform your insurance company about the offer.

Request the time to consider the offer, at least a day.

For more about home repair scams that target older adults, visit this website.

