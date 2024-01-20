Warming center opens in Clark County

SPRINGFIELD — Those in need will have a warm place to stay in Clark County as temperatures drop.

The Salvation Army of Clark County has opened its door as a warming center until 9 a.m. Monday.

“Having a space like this where there’s warm showers, there’s a kitchen, there’s plenty of storage for when we need to give people gloves, blankets ... it’s just a perfect situation. A safe, warm place for our unsheltered neighbors,” Aaron Roy, Nehemiah Foundation Faith Community Response Team director said.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: ‘Every person has infinite value;’ Pop-up warming shelter opens its doors to ‘unsheltered’ neighbors

It said it needs volunteers to help out. Shifts are four hours long.

