Warm temps cause local ice rink to temporarily close

DAYTON — If you’re off work or school today and were hoping to get in some ice skating in Dayton, you’ll have to find somewhere else to go.

RiverScape MetroPark announced Tuesday morning that the ice skating rink is temporarily closed.

This is due to “unseasonably warm temperatures,” officials shared on social media.

The rink will remain closed through the remainder of the day and will reopen at 11 a.m. on Wednesday.

