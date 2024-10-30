Warm stretch continues today; rain, windy for Halloween

MIAMI VALLEY — It will be a warm Wednesday across the Miami Valley, but changes are coming.

Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Ryan Marando continues to TRACK the TIMING of when we could see these changes and how they could impact Halloween plans this morning on News Center 7 Daybreak.

We will see partly cloudy skies and warm temperatures Wednesday with highs near 80 degrees with winds between 20-30 m.p.h.

The high temperatures will approach the previous record of 81 degrees set back in 1927, according to Marando.

It changes on Thursday.

Highs will be in the mid-70s, but we will see cloudy skies with windy conditions and numerous showers, Marando says.

The most widespread rain will push east of the area by 6 p.m. but some showers will likely linger into trick-or-treat time. Temperatures will fall into the 60s and sustained winds will reach 20 m.p.h. with gusts between 40- 45 m.p.h.

The combination of rain and wind could knock a lot of leaves off the trees, Morando states.

