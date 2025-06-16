Warm, muggy, isolated storms possible today; chance of strong to severe weather midweek

MIAMI VALLEY — It will be warm and muggy with isolated showers and storms possible early this week.

Storm Center 7 continues to TRACK these rain chances. Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Ryan Marando has the latest TIMING and IMPACTS today on News Center 7 Daybreak from 4:25 a.m. until 7 a.m.

Not everyone will see rain on Monday and Tuesday.

Marando says there will be lots of clouds with some sunshine peeking through. Highs will reach the low to mid-80s.

Our next chance for severe weather will be late Wednesday into early Thursday morning.

Marando says we are still trying to finalize how much fuel we will have for storms and how strong they will be.

“For now, expect the daytime hours on Wednesday to be partly cloudy and hot. Highs in the upper 80s with the heat index easily past 90 degrees,” he said. “Timing will be key in determining how much fuel we’ll have for storms, and how strong the storms will be.”

Storm Center 7 will continue to update this story.

