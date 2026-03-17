‘Wanted to get people together;’ Seniors celebrate St. Patrick’s Day through community breakfast

TROY — For many, St. Patrick’s Day is a time for having fun and celebrating, but for some, it’s simply about being with others.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

That was the main idea for a community breakfast held by a senior living facility in Troy this morning.

TRENDING STORIES:

The Lucky Leprechaun Pancake Drive, held by The Courtyard at Troy, came complete with green eggs and ham.

Residents at the Troy facility enjoyed their festive breakfasts with a sense of conversation.

“It’s nice to be here and around everybody,” Melinda Storer, a resident at The Courtyard, said.

Melinda Storer is one of the newer residents at The Courtyard, but fellow resident Jerry Jackson has been at the facility for four years.

Jackson says the breakfast is one less thing he has to worry about.

“You don’t have to run out to get something to eat. I can’t cook so,” Jackson said.

Jessica Abel, the Executive Director at The Courtyard at Troy, said the breakfast is meant to connect the senior residents back to the community.

“It’s connecting them back to the community. So a lot of times we’re here and the community is out there, so we want to entangle it together,” Abel said. “We wanted to celebrate St Patrick’s Day, so it’s green, and we just wanted to get people together.”

While the spirit of the holiday is synonymous with luck, the folks breaking bread prefer to call their time together a blessing.

Storer said the alternative would be time alone, instead of making new friends.

“I appreciate it, otherwise I don’t know what would happen to me. I would have to be alone, and I can’t do that anymore, so I was lucky to come here,” Storer said.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group