Walk-in gunshot victim suffers non-life-threatening injuries; Dayton police investigating

DAYTON — Dayton police are investigating after a gunshot victim arrived at a Dayton hospital Wednesday night.

Officers were called out to Kettering Health Dayton just after 8:30 p.m. after a shooting victim arrived at the hospital via a private vehicle, according to Lieutenant Steven Bauer.

>> Coroner ID’s victim of deadly shooting in Dayton last Wednesday

The victim had non-life-threatening injuries.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch records showed that officers were also called out to the area of East Hillcrest Avenue and North Main Street to investigate the possible scene of the shooting. Dayton police confirmed Thursday afternoon that the scene was related to the victim that arrived at the hospital.

Bauer said the incident is under investigation by the Violent Offender Unit.

>> Powerball ticket worth $1 million sold in Xenia

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (937)-333-1232 to speak with a detective. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at (937)-222-7867) or by going online at www.miamivalleycrimestoppers.com.

We’ll update this story as we learn more.

©2023 Cox Media Group