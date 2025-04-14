Local

VP Vance laughs off CFP trophy mishap during OSU’s ceremony at White House

By WHIO Staff
Trump TreVeyon Henderson grabs top of the trophy as Vice President JD Vance drops the base as it comes apart as President Donald Trump welcomes the 2025 College Football National Champions, the Ohio State University football team, on the South Lawn of the White House, Monday, April 14, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) (Alex Brandon/AP)
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Vice President JD Vance dropped Ohio State University’s national football championship trophy during a celebration at the White House on Monday.

Video shows Vance trying to lift the trophy, but it separates from its base and nearly slips out of his hands.

Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson, who was standing next to Vance, swiftly recovered the fumble.

Vance later laughed off the mishap posting on X, “I didn’t want anyone after Ohio State to get the trophy, so I decided to break it.”

Vance got his bachelor’s degree from Ohio State.

