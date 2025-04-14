VP Vance laughs off CFP trophy mishap during OSU’s ceremony at White House

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Vice President JD Vance dropped Ohio State University’s national football championship trophy during a celebration at the White House on Monday.

Video shows Vance trying to lift the trophy, but it separates from its base and nearly slips out of his hands.

Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson, who was standing next to Vance, swiftly recovered the fumble.

Vance later laughed off the mishap posting on X, “I didn’t want anyone after Ohio State to get the trophy, so I decided to break it.”

Vance got his bachelor’s degree from Ohio State.

