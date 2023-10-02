Vigil to remember local victims, survivors, advocates of domestic violence

BEAVERCREEK — Greene County community members and local leaders will gather to remember victims, survivors and advocates of domestic violence Monday evening.

A candlelight vigil will be held by Violence Free Futures at The Greene Town Square at 6 p.m.

>> What health concerns Dayton families have: Children’s Hospital reports

It will feature the “Clothesline Project” a display of story-telling t-shirts created by those who use VFF’s services.

The event hopes to raise awareness of domestic violence in Greene County as part of National Domestic Violence Awareness Month, according to a media release.

More information about the event can be found by calling VFF at 937-426-6535.

©2023 Cox Media Group