Viewers share photos of high water from heavy rain in Miami Valley

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY — Parts of the region saw heavy rain on Sunday.

Several iWitness 7 reporters sent in photos and video of high water from heavy rain that fell late Sunday afternoon in Champaign County.

A Flash Flood warning was previously issued for Champaign County on Sunday, but has since expired.

Cindy Dorsey said her rain gauge showed two inches of rain around 5:30 p.m. in Concord Township on Sunday. Heavy rain fell in her backyard.

Patti Deis shared a video and photo of her backyard that had some high water from the heavy rain.

Stacey Longstreth shared with us a video of flooding in her yard with heavy rain in Urbana.

Heavy water was also reported on State Route 560 and Wiseman Road.

