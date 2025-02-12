VIDEO: Sparks fly after 16-year-old driver hits utility pole during police chase

HUBER HEIGHTS — New video shows when a vehicle hit a utility pole in Huber Heights during a police chase involving a 16-year-old girl last week.

As previously reported by News Center 7, an officer attempted to stop a black Jeep Grand Cherokee on Feb. 6.

As he tried to catch up, the Jeep went left-of-center and hit two other vehicles at the intersection of Old Troy Pike and Taylorsville Road, according to Huber Heights Police Sgt. Josh Fosnight.

The video shows the officer tried to pull the jeep over, but the 16-year-old girl took off.

She hit two vehicles and a utility pole and sent sparks flying.

Medics transported her and another passenger to an area hospital.

AES Ohio was called to repair the pole.

