Video shows cat being stuffed in a bag; she was just found alive miles away

COLUMBUS — A woman wants justice after her boyfriend’s roommate was caught on camera putting the couple’s cat into a plastic bag.

Anis Mohd Zaini, a 23-year-old Ohio State University student, and her boyfriend own a 7-month-old cat named Mindy. The cat lived with Mohd Zaini’s boyfriend at his home, which he shared with a few roommates. WCMH in Columbus reported.

“We checked her collar and the collar shows that she’s somewhere very far away from our home,” Mohd Zaini said. “So we get out of our house and try to find her in that area and then during that time, we did find her collar in [a] trash can.”

They suspected the only roommate who was also in the house with them that night may have been involved with Mindy’s disappearance

On Oct. 1, the couple got home security camera footage from a neighboring porch timestamped for Sept. 27 at 10:44 p.m. The video shows a person, who Mohd Zaini and a Columbus police report identify as her boyfriend’s roommate, on the porch of their home.

The person can be seen placing the cat in what appears to be a plastic grocery bag, then while the view is obstructed by a porch railing, messing with the bag for about 10 seconds as the animal cries, WCMH reported.

Police and the Columbus Humane Society both opened an investigation into Mindy’s disappearance.

After nearly a month without Mindy, her owners hoped for the best but expected the worst, until they got a text from a microchip company on Oct. 21 telling them Mindy was found, according to WSYX.

They said someone who lives in Dublin, 11 miles from their home, found Mindy and brought her to a vet. The vet scanned her microchip connected to her owners.

A Columbus Police detective on the case said he’s seeking charges from the prosecutor - theft, damaging property, and two counts of criminal mischief, WSYX reported.

