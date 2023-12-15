VIDEO: Local police asking for public’s help in identifying vehicle theft suspects

KETTERING — A local police department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a pair of vehicle theft suspects.

>>All lanes back open after car crashes into guardrail on NB I-75 in Montgomery County

Kettering Police posted surveillance video on social media of two male suspects inside a gas station.

They say the two stole a car from the Shell gas station on East Dorothy Lane and County Line Road.

Kettering Police wants to hear from anyone who has information.

They are asked to call Detective Falkner at (937) 296-2572, reference report #23-054494.

©2023 Cox Media Group