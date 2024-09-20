VIDEO: Cruiser cam shows police chasing 2 stolen vehicles, arresting 15-year-old

CLEARCREEK TOWNSHIP — Police released cruiser cam video of a pursuit of two vehicles that developed when one of the cars, which was being driven by a gun-toting 15-year-old, ran off the on-ramp to I-75 North at Austin Landing.

As reported Thursday on News Center 7 at 11, Clearcreek Township Police caught that teenager, who police said they believe is part of a group that has been stealing cars for the last few months.

Police also released Ring camera video that shows the suspect getting out of a white Kia coupe outside a home where a black Honda Acura SUV was in the garage.

The assailant pointed a gun at the victims while backing the newly stolen SUV out of the driveway. The pursuit began when the Kia and the stolen SUV sped by a police cruiser.

All of that happened on Sept. 13.

Police said the group of thieves are ages 15 to 18 working in the area to go after what they believe are easy targets.

Dayton resident Anthony Kinney said his daughter had her car stolen about a month ago -- right out of their driveway, in the middle of the night.

“It’s sad. It’s sad,” he said. “It really is.”

“They’re coming into this area,” said Lt. Wally Stacy, Clearcreek Township Police. “They’re looking for garage doors open at night and even during the day. They look for open garage doors. They believe those are easy targets.”

Sept. 13 was the first time the thieves suspected to be part of the larger group took a car in broad daylight, Stacy said, which “concerns us.”

Stacy said police are “strongly encouraging people to take their keys, key fobs, and their valuables out of their cars and close their garage doors at night.”

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office issued a statement warning “that in some cases the stolen cars have then been used to commit violent crimes.”

The driver of the Kia is in custody on felony charges after running from the car he ran off the on-ramp.

Police found the SUV 25 minutes from the house where it had been stolen, but not the driver.

