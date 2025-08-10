WATCH: ‘Close call;’ Semi almost hits state trooper on traffic stop

JACKSON COUNTY, OHIO — An Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) trooper avoided injury when a semi came close to hitting him on U.S. 35 last month.

OSHP posted the video on social media.

The incident happened on July 22.

The trooper conducted a traffic stop on U.S. 35 in Jackson when the semi hit the stopped vehicle.

Body camera video shows the trooper getting out of the way as the semi approached and hit a stopped vehicle.

OSHP posted this reminder on its Facebook page.

“When approaching emergency or roadside service vehicles with flashing lights, always reduce your speed and change lanes when it is safe to do so. This simple action saves lives.”

The trooper told dispatchers that the semi hit both the stopped vehicle and his cruiser.

