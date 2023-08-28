Victim suffers non-life-threatening injuries after shooting in Trotwood

TROTWOOD — A person suffered non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Trotwood early Monday.
Around 12:55 a.m. Trotwood police were called to the area of Miller Avenue and Nathaniel Street, after receiving reports of gunshots and a person screaming, according to a spokesperson for Trotwood Police Department.
When officers arrived on scene they learned that family members took the victim to the hospital themselves.
>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 1 taken to hospital following shooting in Trotwood
The victim’s injuries were described as “non-life-threatening”.
Further information was not available this time.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Sgt. Kim DeLong at kdelong@trotwood.org.
©2023 Cox Media Group