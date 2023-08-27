Victim shows up at hospital after reported shooting in Dayton

DAYTON — Police are investigating after a shooting victim showed up at an area hospital late Saturday.

Around 11:05 p.m. dispatchers received a call from someone claiming their brother had been shot in the area of Parkhill Drive and Prescott Avenue and the caller was driving them to the hospital, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

>> Man accused of posing as RA, sexually assaulting 17-year-old in UC dorm

Dispatch notes indicate that Dayton officers were called to Kettering Health Dayton and are investigating in the 1600 block of Kensington Drive.

Information about any suspects or injuries was not available at this time, according to regional dispatch.

We are working to learn how serious the injuries are and what led up to the shooting.

We will update this story as new information becomes available.









©2023 Cox Media Group