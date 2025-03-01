Veterans memorial adds Space Force medallion in expansion project

CENTERVILLE — The Stubbs Park Veterans Memorial Plaza in Centerville has announced the completion of their Space Force medallion.

The design was created by Olivia Faillace, and is a bronze medallion that represents the Space Force’s work to protect the nation, according to a spokesperson from the City of Centerville.

The medallion shows three Guardians launching a rocket into space, “symbolizing the teamwork and technological innovation that define this newest branch of the military,” a release from the City of Centerville said.

The Space Force medallion is joining the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps and Coast Guard medallions at the park.

The city has raised over $25,000 of the $43,000 needed to complete the expansion project, the release says.

