‘Very convincing;’ Area police department warns residents of recent phone scam

CLEARCREEK TOWNSHIP — The Clearcreek Township Police Department has issued a warning about a recent phone scam.

Officers responded on Monday to a complaint of a phone scam where the caller identified himself as being a Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputy, according to a social media post from the police department.

“According to the complainant, the scammer was very convincing, leaving a 937-call back phone number and making mention of an actual Montgomery County Federal judge,” the police department said. “The scammer told the complainant that she was about to have three arrest warrants against her, essentially for missing jury duty, and requested that she send funds through Venmo to “take care of” the warrants before they were entered. Fortunately, the complainant recognized the scam and did not provide any payment.”

The police department is reminding residents that law enforcement and other government agencies will not request payments over the phone, through Venmo or PayPal, or in Apple or iTunes gift cards.

