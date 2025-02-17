Verizon customers experiencing issues with 911 lines in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY — Verizon customers are experiencing issues with 911 lines in Greene County Monday morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

According to the Greene County Sheriff’s Dispatch, Verizon customers are experiencing issues when calling the 911 line.

TRENDING STORIES:

Dispatchers are unable to get number and location information on phone calls from Verizon customers.

The 911 calls are also dropping sporadically, according to a dispatcher.

The issue appears only to be affecting Verizon customers.

The Dispatch Center is urging residents to contact the non-emergency line if they are unable to reach the 911 line.

We will continue following this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]





©2025 Cox Media Group