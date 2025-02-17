Verizon customers experiencing issues with 911 lines in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY — Verizon customers are experiencing issues with 911 lines in Greene County Monday morning.
According to the Greene County Sheriff’s Dispatch, Verizon customers are experiencing issues when calling the 911 line.
Dispatchers are unable to get number and location information on phone calls from Verizon customers.
The 911 calls are also dropping sporadically, according to a dispatcher.
The issue appears only to be affecting Verizon customers.
The Dispatch Center is urging residents to contact the non-emergency line if they are unable to reach the 911 line.
We will continue following this story.
