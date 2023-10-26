Vehicle pulled by rescue teams after crashing into water in Dayton

DAYTON — Water rescue teams pulled a stolen vehicle out of the water after crashing into it early Wednesday morning.

Dayton firefighters and officers were dispatched at 2:53 a.m. to Lakeside Drive and Lake Avenue on initial reports of a vehicle into the water, according to Dayton Fire Captain Brad French.

When crews arrived, they located the vehicle partially submerged in the water, and crews immediately searched the area in boats and along the shoreline for any victims.

News Center 7 was at the scene Wednesday morning when crews pulled the vehicle out of the water.

The vehicle was reported stolen outside the city, a Dayton Police spokesperson said.

No victims were located.

Mutual aid was provided by the dive team resources of the Wright Patterson Air Force Base Fire Department.

