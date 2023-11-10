Vehicle on its top closes WB I-70 ramp in Montgomery County; At least 1 hurt

ENGLEWOOD — An exit ramp from Westbound Interstate 70 in Montgomery County is closed after a vehicle crashed onto its top early Friday morning.
>>Man dead after crashing truck into tree in Springfield
State troopers and Englewood medics were dispatched at 2:08 a.m. on initial reports of a vehicle on its top on the ramp from WB I-70 to State Route 48.
The ramp is closed while troopers are investigating the crash, OSHP dispatchers told News Center 7.
Medics transported one person to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
We will continue to provide updates on this developing story.
©2023 Cox Media Group