Vehicle on its top closes WB I-70 ramp in Montgomery County; At least 1 hurt

ENGLEWOOD — An exit ramp from Westbound Interstate 70 in Montgomery County is closed after a vehicle crashed onto its top early Friday morning.

>>Man dead after crashing truck into tree in Springfield

State troopers and Englewood medics were dispatched at 2:08 a.m. on initial reports of a vehicle on its top on the ramp from WB I-70 to State Route 48.

The ramp is closed while troopers are investigating the crash, OSHP dispatchers told News Center 7.

Medics transported one person to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

We will continue to provide updates on this developing story.

©2023 Cox Media Group