Vehicle crashes into ditch, overturns in Dayton Sunday night

DAYTON — Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies and Jefferson Township fire crews are responding to a single-vehicle crash that overturned Sunday night, a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor confirms.

The crash occurred before 9 p.m. on the 4000 block of Germantown Pike in Dayton.

The vehicle went off the side of the road and crashed into a ditch which caused it to overturn, the supervisor said.

One male, one female, and one small child were in the vehicle at the time of the crash, the supervisor said.

The male was trapped inside the vehicle but was able to get out.

Crews on scene requested additional medics.

It is unclear if there are any injuries.

Immediate information on what caused this crash was not available.

This is a breaking incident and News Center 7 will update this story when more information is available.

