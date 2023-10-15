UPDATE: Vehicle crashes into sign, barrier at bank

DAYTON — UPDATE: 9:20 p.m.

Upon arrival, News Center 7 crews noticed the vehicle never struck the building, instead took out a sign and hit a parking barrier.

INITIAL REPORT:

Dayton Police are responding to a truck that crashed into a Chase Bank, Montgomery County dispatch supervisors confirm.

The incident happened after 8:30 p.m., Saturday evening.

The bank is located at the 3700 block of N Main Street, near W Siebenthaler Avenue.

It is unknown if anyone was injured.

It is also unknown what caused this crash.

News Center 7 crews are heading to the scene to learn more.

