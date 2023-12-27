Various lane closures to occur today for bridge maintenance in Warren County

WARREN COUNTY — Bridge maintenance will cause various lane closures today in Warren County.

Beginning at 8:30 a.m. today, the Right lane of northbound Interstate 71 on the Jeremiah Morrow Bridge will be closed for bridge cleaning.

Once complete, Warren County Maintenance Facility crews will close the right lane of southbound I-71 over the bridge.

Traffic will be maintained, and all lanes will be reopened by 2 p.m.





