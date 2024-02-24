Variety of performances scheduled for today’s Black History Month program in Trotwood

TROTWOOD — The City of Trotwood is hosting a Black History Month Program this afternoon.

The program will be held at 2 p.m. at the Trotwood Community & Cultural Arts Center on Lake Center Dr.

A variety of performances will be put on. Some of the performers include the Trotwood-Madison City Schools High School Choir, Will Kellum, and the 2024 City of Trotwood Expression Contestants.

“Immerse yourself in the rich traditions and vibrant expressions of the African American community through captivating performances that pay homage to our shared heritage,” organizers said.

You can register for a ticket here.

